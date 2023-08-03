Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 7,079 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,326,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMGN. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,853,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 346,764 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,140,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,879 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 119.82% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

