Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 829 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after buying an additional 2,498,355 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 872.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after buying an additional 556,154 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.07.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

