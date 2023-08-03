Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $1,553,376.92 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,553,376.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pinterest Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Pinterest by 315.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

