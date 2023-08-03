Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.61.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PINS

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. 10,580,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,723,742. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 627,375 shares of company stock worth $16,179,918. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Pinterest by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.