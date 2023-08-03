Piper Sandler Raises Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target to $12.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEAV. Raymond James upped their price objective on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised Weave Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Weave Communications stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $735.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.03.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weave Communications news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 37,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $440,241.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,228,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,216,335.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $28,370.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 601,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 37,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $440,241.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,228,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216,335.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,384 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

