Piper Sandler Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $68.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZG. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.62. 383,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,099. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $54.59.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $163,321.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $315,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,047 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,199.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,226. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,130,000. EFG Capital International CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

