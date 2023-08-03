Piper Sandler Trims AON (NYSE:AON) Target Price to $322.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $341.55.

AON Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $323.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. AON has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.65.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts expect that AON will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in AON by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in AON by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in AON by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

