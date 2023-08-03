Pitcairn Co. Acquires 1,532 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in KLA by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,441,000 after acquiring an additional 299,219 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in KLA by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,340,000 after purchasing an additional 298,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded down $3.96 on Thursday, reaching $495.61. 68,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $470.11 and a 200 day moving average of $418.15. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $517.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,563 shares of company stock worth $2,566,524 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

