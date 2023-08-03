Pitcairn Co. Acquires 4,042 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CF

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.05. 397,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.