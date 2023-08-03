Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $67.50. 6,202,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average is $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

