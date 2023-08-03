Pitcairn Co. Buys 183 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.67.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.98. 30,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,540. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.21 and its 200-day moving average is $216.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.53% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.