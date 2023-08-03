Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $542.95. 14,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,024. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $562.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DECK. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

