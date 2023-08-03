Pitcairn Co. Decreases Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.14. 251,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,987. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.37%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,732,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,947,575. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

