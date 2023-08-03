Pitcairn Co. Has $1.48 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.00. The stock had a trading volume of 224,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day moving average of $106.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

