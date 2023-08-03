Pitcairn Co. Purchases 1,989 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,793 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,982,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 230,385.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after buying an additional 691,157 shares during the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $59.29. The company had a trading volume of 408,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,095. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHP. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,512.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

