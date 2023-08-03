Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Given New $9.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Portage Biotech from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ PRTG traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,587. Portage Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTG. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Portage Biotech by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Portage Biotech by 40.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth $137,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

