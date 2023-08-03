PotCoin (POT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,865.43

PotCoin (POT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $1,865.43 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00283908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013794 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020881 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000484 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003384 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

