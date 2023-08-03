Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Down 11.8%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $155.21 and last traded at $157.48. 17,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 15,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.50.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.82 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.11%.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 104.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 18.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.
Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.
