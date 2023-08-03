Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 50,000 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AQN. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

AQN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 560,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,285. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -716.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

