Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes $1.66 Million Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 1,111.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $443,600.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $443,600.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,068 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DoubleVerify stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $33.98. 270,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,221. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $42.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.30 and a beta of 0.89.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

