Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,085 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $63,275.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,615,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 206,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,487,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $63,275.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at $23,615,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 280,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

