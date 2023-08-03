Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.85 (LON:PMGR)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PMGR opened at GBX 127.99 ($1.64) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.04. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 127.99 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.59). The stock has a market cap of £23.35 million, a PE ratio of -534.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96.

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

