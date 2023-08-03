Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.85 (LON:PMGR)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Price Performance
Shares of PMGR opened at GBX 127.99 ($1.64) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.04. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 127.99 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.59). The stock has a market cap of £23.35 million, a PE ratio of -534.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96.
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- If You Are Buying A Hotel Stock, Consider Hyatt Hotels
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.