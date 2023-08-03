Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,385 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,941. The firm has a market cap of $304.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

