Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,543 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.75. The stock had a trading volume of 722,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,872. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.66 and its 200-day moving average is $235.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.