PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRCT

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $794,800.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $794,800.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $316,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.