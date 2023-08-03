Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $166.00 at Barclays

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $166.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.39. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The company has a market cap of $369.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

