Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 98.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $6.23 on Thursday, hitting $167.62. The company had a trading volume of 176,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,727. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $73.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

