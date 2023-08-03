Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGS. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,378 shares of company stock worth $316,382 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 27,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $61.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average is $56.89.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

