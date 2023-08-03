Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $96.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,521 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

