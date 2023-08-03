PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Raised to $22.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.86.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.89 million. Analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $39,277.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $69,829.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 6,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $108,450.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,427.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $39,277.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $69,829.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,587 shares of company stock worth $1,988,976. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 148,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 14.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 14.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 51,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $880,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

