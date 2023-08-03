Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pulmonx updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.25. 476,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.40. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,893,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $74,998.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,199,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,770,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,547 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $516,519. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

