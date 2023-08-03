Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GBNXF. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. CIBC upgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Gibson Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

