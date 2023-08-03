Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90-7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.6-20.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.95 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $6.05 on Thursday, reaching $196.27. 70,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,017. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $123.25 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.37 and its 200-day moving average is $171.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 23.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

