Quantum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.20 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Quantum has a market capitalization of $559.81 and approximately $1.20 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017394 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,169.39 or 1.00079048 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.