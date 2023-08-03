QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.43. 6,762,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 6,520,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen lowered QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 5.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 915,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 915,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,599 shares of company stock worth $4,045,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

