Ranger Investment Management L.P. Buys 513,555 Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,608,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,555 shares during the period. Excelerate Energy accounts for about 2.4% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $35,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,978,957,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,724. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $211.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

EE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

