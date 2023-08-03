Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $22.51 Million Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the quarter. America’s Car-Mart makes up approximately 1.5% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 4.46% of America’s Car-Mart worth $22,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRMT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $502,968.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at $78,330,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 725,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,707,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $502,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,330,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRMT

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,598. The stock has a market cap of $769.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.47. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $127.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.89.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.