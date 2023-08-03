Ranger Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,028 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply comprises approximately 1.7% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.42% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $26,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Barclays cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.30.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at $93,518,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SITE traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.73. The company had a trading volume of 396,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,129. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.79 and its 200-day moving average is $149.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $176.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.48.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

