Ranger Investment Management L.P. Invests $5.55 Million in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 322,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.63% of AerSale as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASLE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASLE shares. TheStreet lowered AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at AerSale

In other news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,569,821 shares in the company, valued at $203,547,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 346,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,738. AerSale Co. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $21.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $722.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.38.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $78.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. AerSale had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Further Reading

