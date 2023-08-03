Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases 71,900 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the quarter. Grocery Outlet comprises approximately 2.7% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.45% of Grocery Outlet worth $40,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 134,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $39,331.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,790 shares in the company, valued at $643,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $60,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $39,331.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,790 shares in the company, valued at $643,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,488 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,251. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,527. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.03.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $965.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

