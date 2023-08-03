Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,621,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,554,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $26,862,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.89. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

