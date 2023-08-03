Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 118,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBOW. State Street Corp increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 333.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 774,760 shares during the period. Riposte Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 276,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 2,951.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 208,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 33.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 177,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SilverBow Resources

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $193,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SBOW shares. TheStreet lowered SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

Shares of SBOW stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.66. 324,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,482. The company has a market cap of $829.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.39. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.87). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 65.36%. The firm had revenue of $139.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

