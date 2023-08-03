Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 104,092 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,092 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.30% of Green Brick Partners worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 39.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 86.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

In other Green Brick Partners news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,285.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,285.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,850 over the last three months. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 791,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,293. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $452.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.64 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRBK. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

About Green Brick Partners

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

