Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 54,739 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. cut its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,739 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.39% of Quaker Chemical worth $13,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Quaker Chemical from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,834,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,411,708.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melissa Leneis sold 4,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total value of $869,486.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,178 shares in the company, valued at $621,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Barry sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,834,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at $15,411,708.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,540 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,713 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Quaker Chemical stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.39. 85,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,276. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.06 and a fifty-two week high of $216.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.43 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.08.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $495.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 370.21%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

