Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $6.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ranpak from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE PACK traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 961,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,315. Ranpak has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.54 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Salil Seshadri bought 94,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $398,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,939.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Salil Seshadri purchased 94,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $398,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 463,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,939.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alicia M. Tranen bought 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $106,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 192,435 shares of company stock valued at $682,985 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 81.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 107.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 202.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

