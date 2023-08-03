Raymond James Boosts 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target to C$5.00

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday.
5N Plus Stock Up 4.6 %
5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
