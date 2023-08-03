Raymond James Boosts 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target to C$5.00

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 5N Plus

5N Plus Stock Up 4.6 %

5N Plus stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.83. 2,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,042. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a market cap of $250.70 million, a PE ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter.

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.