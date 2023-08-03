Raymond James Comments on Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CG. TD Securities upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.90.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$7.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.18 and a 1 year high of C$10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.47.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$306.34 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 30.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

