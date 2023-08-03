Raymond James Cuts Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $12.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULCC. 500.com reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Frontier Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULCC

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 772,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,919. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.73 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,240.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 722,090 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,693 over the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Frontier Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the first quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.