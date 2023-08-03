Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Devon Energy (DVN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN):

8/3/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $62.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $81.00 to $69.00.

7/18/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $50.00.

7/10/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $53.00.

6/13/2023 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

6/13/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $71.00.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE DVN traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.52. 6,000,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,118,166. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $715,360,000 after acquiring an additional 823,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,951 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,592 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,055,000 after purchasing an additional 350,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

