Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Prudential Financial (PRU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) in the last few weeks:

8/3/2023 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $100.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $100.00.

8/2/2023 – Prudential Financial had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Prudential Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

7/25/2023 – Prudential Financial had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2023 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $91.00.

7/7/2023 – Prudential Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $95.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

PRU stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,877. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average is $89.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 2,193,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,627,000 after buying an additional 1,966,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

